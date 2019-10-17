Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230. Insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gray Television by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.