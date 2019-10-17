Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 over the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,070,000 after acquiring an additional 502,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,615,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,048,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 123,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

