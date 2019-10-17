Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Capitalization Hits $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00640555 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003254 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000358 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

