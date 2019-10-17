Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $267.20

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 267.20 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 266.60 ($3.48), with a volume of 92277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.20 ($3.44).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £302.56 ($395.35).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

