Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €52.20 ($60.70) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.91 ($67.33).

Shares of FP opened at €46.41 ($53.96) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.21. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

