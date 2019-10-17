Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.18, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.