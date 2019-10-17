Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 31,590,000 shares. Approximately 62.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,796. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

