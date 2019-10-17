Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples Sells 850 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $52,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,543.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $55,870.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Brian Sharples sold 745 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $46,830.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 441,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,245. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Godaddy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,096,000 after purchasing an additional 436,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,660,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,770,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.