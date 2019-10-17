GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.99. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 5,623 shares traded.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 29,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 155,003 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

