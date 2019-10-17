Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.