Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $15.56. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.14 million and a P/E ratio of 170.99.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 313.61%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

