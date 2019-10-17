Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp (CNSX:LION) rose 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION)

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Chedic graphite project located near Carson City, Nevada; Madagascar Graphite property that consists of 4,375 hectares licenses located in Madagascar; and Neuron Graphite project located in Manitoba.

