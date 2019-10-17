Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.14.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ENT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: 52-week highs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.