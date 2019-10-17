GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after acquiring an additional 328,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 75,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,918. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.