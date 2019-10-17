GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) target price (up previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,708.93 ($22.33).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,655.39 ($21.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 434 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 456 shares of company stock worth $754,921.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.