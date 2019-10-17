GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

