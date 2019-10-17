GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

