GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 38500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

