German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 689,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,487. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $843.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 2,059 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at $628,401. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $77,136. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 42.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $186,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

