Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,206. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.