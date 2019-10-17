Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of THRM opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 32.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Gentherm by 45.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

