General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,069,000 after purchasing an additional 498,587 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,522,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

