Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Get Gen III Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mark Clarkes acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,752,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,324.43. Insiders have bought 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,938 over the last 90 days.

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Gen III Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen III Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.