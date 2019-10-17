GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,771. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GDS by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,696 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in GDS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,213,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,417 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

