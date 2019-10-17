Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Snap-on worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $287,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 5,357.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $158.03 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.