Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,638 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2,834.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 678,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,944,000 after acquiring an additional 531,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $89.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

