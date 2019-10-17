Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,033 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.