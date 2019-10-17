Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after buying an additional 383,437 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,930,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,795,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

