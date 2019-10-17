Gannett Co Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Gannett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years. Gannett has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gannett to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.
Gannett stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.
