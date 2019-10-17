Gannett Co Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Gannett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years. Gannett has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gannett to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Gannett stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

