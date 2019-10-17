FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Lifted by Svb Leerink

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

