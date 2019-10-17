FY2020 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 299.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,103.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $306,651.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,819.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

