FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Lowered by KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,603,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,897,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 775,079 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 460,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 436,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,056,000 after purchasing an additional 373,842 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

