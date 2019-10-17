FY2019 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Reduced by Analyst

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report released on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USAP. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

