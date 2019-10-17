FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $21.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.19 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.85.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $564.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $565.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

