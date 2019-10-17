FY2019 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings Inc Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Post in a report issued on Sunday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.84. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Shares of POST opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 909.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

