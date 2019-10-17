FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.82.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $131.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

