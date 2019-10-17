FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By Northcoast Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

FAST stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fastenal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,776,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Fastenal by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,415. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

