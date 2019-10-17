Futurepia (PIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,005.00

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Futurepia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Futurepia has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Futurepia has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $22,005.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00229679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.01102405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090030 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Profile

Futurepia's total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. Futurepia's official website is futurepia.io . Futurepia's official message board is medium.com/futurepia .

The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futurepia using one of the exchanges listed above.

