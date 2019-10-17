Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,292,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,628% from the previous session’s volume of 422,133 shares.The stock last traded at $1.07 and had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

