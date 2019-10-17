FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $4,328.00 and $5.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00400639 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001518 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008959 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

