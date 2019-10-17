Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 14,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

