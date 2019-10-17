Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

FCX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 1,336,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,764,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

