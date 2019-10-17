Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,112 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 79.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

