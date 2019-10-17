Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $282,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $13,924,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

