Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $267,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 446,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 608,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of AIV opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.