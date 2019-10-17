Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 926 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $61,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

