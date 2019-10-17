Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 117,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

