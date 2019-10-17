Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTSV. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 48.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 123,921 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 535.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 205,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,932. Forty Seven has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

