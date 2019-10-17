Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.20

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 131366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.