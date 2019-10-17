Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

